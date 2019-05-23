Boys Track and Field: Legacy looking for 2017 magic at State Video

The state track meet starts tomorrow and you are a fan of sprinters look no further than Legacy High.

The Sabers return Kalob Larson, who won the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter dash, and he was only a freshman.

This Legacy boys team could be peaking at the right time. The Sabers just finished second at the WDA Meet.

"That would be pretty cool starting out with freshman year," Larson said. "I'm trying to get all four years throughout high school. That would be something."

"I feel like we have had plenty of guys step up," sprinter and jumper Patrick Doan said. "I feel like we are in a good spot right now and it's just time to go out and compete. The only meet that matters is State. So we are just focused on preparing for State."

The State Track Meet for Class A and B will start tomorrow at 9 a.m. and continue through Saturday.

