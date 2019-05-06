BSC baseball launches six home runs vs. Miles CC to capture Mon-Dak tournament title Video

Bismarck State baseball launched six home runs to beat Miles CC 16-12 in the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament Championship on Monday.

Ryan Moormeier and Matt Guenther each hit two home runs and combined for eight RBI, Alec Battest added a three-run shot and Drake Flesche drilled a solo shot as part of the offensive onslaught.

The two teams combined tallied 10 home runs and 30 hits. There were five lead changes.

"This is what our goal has been ever since the start," Battest said after the win. "We wanted to go conference champs and then be able to host that regional next weekend. To be able to accomplish our goals that we've been set on since August 25 or whatever--when we first started practice--it's huge."

Both Battest and head coach Corby McGlauflin praised the offense's resiliency against a formidable Miles pitching staff.

"The guy that we scored 10 runs on in the last four innings [today], he no-hit us three weeks ago," McGlauflin said. "I think they thought they had it in the bag there, and to see our offense respond after getting punched in the mouth a few weeks ago against a really tough guy like that was unbelievable."

Winning the championship means the Mystics will host the upcoming Region XIII Tournament, which will begin on May 10. BSC's first game will be against Dawson CC at 10 a.m.