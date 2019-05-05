Century baseball sweeps Jamestown, Mandan goes 1-1 in Fargo
Century baseball picked up a home sweep of Jamestown on Saturday, while Mandan went 1-1 out in Fargo.
The Patriots beat the Blue Jays 10-2 and 7-1. Mandan lost a close game to Shanley 8-7 but then beat Fargo South 10-3.
