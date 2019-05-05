Bismarck-Dickinson Sports

Century baseball sweeps Jamestown, Mandan goes 1-1 in Fargo

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 09:22 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 09:22 PM CDT

Century baseball sweeps Jamestown, Mandan goes 1-1 in Fargo

Century baseball picked up a home sweep of Jamestown on Saturday, while Mandan went 1-1 out in Fargo.

The Patriots beat the Blue Jays 10-2 and 7-1. Mandan lost a close game to Shanley 8-7 but then beat Fargo South 10-3.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories