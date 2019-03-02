Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Girls State, WDA Girls Day 2 Recap
Class B Girls State
Consolation Bracket
Langdon Area 43
Shiloh Christian 58
Kidder County 46
Trenton 30
Championship Bracket
Hettinger-Scranton 35
Rugby 42
WDA Girls West Regional Tournament
Semifinals
Century 60
Bismarck 35
Mandan 59
Legacy 49
Loser-out
Williston 55
Jamestown 44
St. Mary's 69
Watford City 50
