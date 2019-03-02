Bismarck-Dickinson Sports

Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Girls State, WDA Girls Day 2 Recap

Class B Girls State

Consolation Bracket

Langdon Area 43
Shiloh Christian 58

Kidder County 46
Trenton 30

Championship Bracket

Hettinger-Scranton 35
Rugby 42

WDA Girls West Regional Tournament

Semifinals

Century 60
Bismarck 35

Mandan 59
Legacy 49

Loser-out

Williston 55
Jamestown 44

St. Mary's 69
Watford City 50

