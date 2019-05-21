Girls HS Soccer: Legacy looks to advance to State Qualifier game Video

In girls high school soccer, tonight the Legacy Sabers look to keep their season alive in the WDA Play-in Match against Jamestown.

Legacy and Jamestown just played each other this past Friday. Jamestown won that match, 3-1. The Sabers will look to rely on senior goalkeeper Brooke Binegar to make big stops in the net. Brooke leads the WDA with 154 saves in region play.

"I'm pretty impressed with our backline defense because it's brand new players back there," Binegar said. "They have been doing very good protecting my net. It makes my job a lot easier."

Tonight's WDA Play-in match will be at 7 p.m. at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field in Mandan.