Girls HS Tennis: Legacy ready to make first State tournament appearance in program history Video

Tomorrow, the Legacy Sabers will make their first state tournament appearance in school history.

Legacy pulled a huge upset over Mandan in the semifinals of the WDA tournament to earn the berth. This was a really big moment for Legacy. The past couple of years the Sabers missed going to the state tournament by a point each year.

This season, Legacy will be the No. 2 seed and they are excited for what this means for this year and the future.

"This team was kind of built with a lot of the seniors that we have now," senior Aleix Ness said. "It feels good to know that we have a good program coming up too and they can be inspired but what they are seeing us do this year."

"It meant a lot because we have been working for it for the past three years as a varsity team," senior Karissa Albaugh said. "It was relieving finally making it. A lot of us are seniors."

Legacy will face Fargo North in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.