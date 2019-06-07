Hazen baseball’s mindset knowing ticket to State already punched

A state title is every team’s mindset before the season gets started. But what if before you make that first pitch of the season, you know you’re already in the tournament? Phil Benotti has more with the Hazen Post 189 Astros

For Hazen, a team with younger players can take time to develop. But a rare opportunity presents itself for the Astros, as they were selected to host the Class B State tournament, which means their ticket to the dance is already punched.

“They’ve talk about that a lot,” says Manager Nate Leintz. “We’re already going to state, but at the same time, each kid is competitive so I think that’s a really interesting thing for us.”

Coach Nate Leintz knows that knowing your fate could lead to complacency, but the players know winning is a good habit to build for the season.

“We still obviously want to win the region. Win the region tournament,” Catcher Payton Leintz says. “I mean that other team will still get to come no matter what. That’ll be cool for two teams to represent our region in the state tournament but we still want to win as many games as we can and be competitive throughout the year.”

Hazen also believes knowing they are statebound could make them better. Playing a loose brand of baseball which helps a young and up-and-coming team.

“It’s always nice knowing that you have the ticket,” says Outfielder Isaac Doll.

“You don’t have to be stressed out about, okay, if we win this game, we don’t have to be in first place for the region. So it gets pretty tight towards the end of the year and knowing that with this group of guys, I know we’ll be just out playing loose and free.”

A team with nothing to lose is a dangerous team. The players looking to prove that to the rest of the Class B landscape.

“All of us hate losing,” Payton Leintz says. “We’re going to obviously try and win as much as we can and stay competitive.”

Coach Leintz says “Each kid has that competitive edge inside them, and I think they going to be willing to go out each day and compete on the diamonds”



Hazen is in Region 1, where either Belfield, Hettinger, New Salem or the Bismarck B Capitals are also guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.