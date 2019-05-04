HS Baseball: Bismarck improves to .500 in WDA play with sweep
In high school baseball, Bismarck High improved to .500 in West Region play behind a sweep of St. Mary's on May 3 at Municipal Ballpark.
In the first game, Bismarck trailed 3-2 after three and a half innings. The Demons would come back for a 12-2 win in Game 1. In the second game, Bismarck High won, 12-4.
