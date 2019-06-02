HS Baseball: Century goes Back to Back to win State Title

Century wins it’s second Class A Baseball Title in a row, as they cruise past hosts Minot 7-2.

“Sometimes the kids, you can relax a little bit.” Manager Kent Schweigert said. “Hey, we got this and that. But I’m just so proud of our kids. They’ve been focused all year long. And I think we kept getting better and better as a team and you know this is a goal that they had set, and we didn’t talk a whole lot about it but we all knew in the back of our minds that this is what we wanted to do and congratulations to them”

Williston also takes 5th place in the tournament with a 7-6 win over West Fargo Sheyenne.