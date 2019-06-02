HS Girls Soccer: Minot falls short of first title Video

Minot's season ends with a 2nd place finish at the state tournament, falling to undefeated Shanley 2-1.

Maliah Burke scores the loan goal that tied it in the second half, but Shanley sealed the match with a goal late in the game.

"This where we worked so hard to be at," senior Claire Weltz said. "This is where we wanted to be so I call this a success. We won WDA. We worked as a team. We connected the passed that we needed to connect. Everything worked the way it should have up until now. So I still think it's a 10."

"Obviously heartbroken that we lost," senior Allison Lepp said, "but we came so close. Definitely one of our better seasons. Last season, we came in fifth place. So second is obviously a step up from that."

Earlier in the day, Century earned 5th place with a 1 nill victory over Bismarck High.