HS Wrestling: Bismarck High's Ryan Ripplinger earns Wrestling USA All-American honor Video

In high school wrestling, Bismarck High's Ryan Ripplinger was named an All-American by Wrestling USA.

Through his career, Ryan won five WDA championships and four state titles. He tallied 214 wins with the majority of those victories coming by fall.

Ryan said he is excited to be mentioned with the greatest that have come through Bismarck High, but he is focused on continuing his success in college.

"It's just the start of things," Ripplinger said. "I got bigger aspirations. I have things to do in college that aren't accomplished yet, so I'm going to continue to keep working."

The is the first time since 2016 a Demon has won the award.

Ryan's teammate Chase Dockter was named to the Honorable Mention team.