KXMB Sports names Joe Jahner the top high school boys basketball player in the state.

Bismarck High's Joe Jahner has had an outstanding senior season.

"So far it's been pretty good personally," Jahner said.

Jahner moved up from 16th in the scoring last year -- at 12 points a game -- to fourth in scoring at just over 20.

"I think that I've been shooting the ball pretty well and being a good leader as a teammate," Jahner said. "Just being a good all-around player."

But it's not just the offense, defensively he guards the other team's best player every night.

"We've never hidden him in his life," Bismarck High head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "A lot of times when kids come into the league, you have to kind of hide them a little bit when they are younger and teach them the ropes. This is a kid that his basketball IQ is second to none."

I asked Jahner who he thought was the best player and he overlooked himself and named Jamestown's Boden Skunberg.

"Boden Skunberg," Jahner said. "He's ridiculous."

But Jahner admitted he likes isolation plays.

"Having a one-on-one scenario where I can take someone off the dribble," Jahner said. "The triple threat. You can either shoot it, drive it or pass it."

Then I asked where he ranked himself.

"I like to stay humble," Jahner said. "I would rank myself maybe top five."

Well, Joey Lamar says, Joe Jahner is the best basketball player in the state this year."