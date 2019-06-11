Legion Baseball: Plenty of offense on a busy Monday

On a busy Monday night, we catch up on the action on Jun. 10.

In Mandan, the Bismarck Representatives put up 18 runs in a rout over the Mandan A’s in the first game, 18-6. The Reps took the second contest, 6-3.

In Minot, the Mandan Chiefs faced the Vistas in Minot, dropping their first game 4-3. Mandan also lost the second game in another run affair, 9-8.

Back in Bismarck, the Watford City lost to the Bismarck “A” Capitals, 4-1. Then in Game 2, Watford City defeated the Bismarck “B” Capitals, 4-3.