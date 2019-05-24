Mandan Track and Field Coach Brooke Wiedrich placed on paid administrative leave Video

Mandan girls head track and field coach Brooke Wiedrich has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This decision came in-part after an incident on April 23. Wiedrich was placed on an improvement plan on April 26. Then on May 10, Wiedrich was told by Mandan Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz she would be placed on paid administrative leave.

Mandan Athletic Director Mark Wiest confirmed Wiedrich was placed on leave. He also added that no decision will be made until after the track season is complete.

Mandan boys track and field head coach Todd Sheldon is currently serving as the interim head coach for the girls' team.

