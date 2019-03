Mar. 1 Friday Night Frenzy: Boys WDA Tournament, state swimming, Bobcats recap Video

On day two of the boys WDA Tournament, Mandan and Jamestown advanced to the championship game, while Legacy and Century won their loser-out contests.

Jamestown edged Minot in the first semifinal 73-67, and Mandan edged Bismarck High 50-46. Century beat Dickinson 69-46 in the first loser-out game, while Legacy beat Turtle Mountain 79-72.

On Saturday, Legacy faces Minot in a state qualifier at 2:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center. Century will then play Bismarck High in the other state qualifier at 4:15 p.m. Jamestown and Mandan will play for the championship at 7:45 p.m.