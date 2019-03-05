Region 5 Boys Tourney: Flasher provides lone upset on Day 1 Video

Flasher provided the lone upset on Day 1 of the 2019 Boys Basketball Region 5 Tournament at the Bismarck Event Center on Mar. 4.

Flasher, the No. 3 seed coming out of District 9, defeated Wilton-Wing, the No. 2 seed from District 10, 67-32.

In the other games, Underwood won by 14 over Grant County, 74-60. Underwood will face New Salem-Almont in the next round after their first-round win over Max, 60-35.

The No. 1 seed from District 9, Shiloh Christian, coasted to a 79-42 victory over Washburn. Shiloh Christian faces Flasher in the semifinals.