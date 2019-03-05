Region 7 Boys Tourney: Hazen upends Mott-Regent, top three seed advance
Hazen was the only lower seeded team to win on Day 1 of the 2019 NDHSAA Class B, Region 7 Boys Basketball Tournament at Dickinson Trinity High School on Mar. 4.
Hazen, the No. 5 seed, defeated Mott-Regent, the No. 4 seed, 78-65.
The other top seeds secured dates in the semifinal round. Dickinson Trinity, the top overall seed, won over Heart River, 72-31. Beulah, the No. 2 seed, was victorious over Beach, 84-53. Finally, Glen Ullin-Hebron, the No. 3 seed, held off Bowman County, 64-53.
