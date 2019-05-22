Region 8 Baseball: Shiloh Christian headed to title game Video

At the Region 8 baseball tournament, Shiloh Chrisitan is one win from a state playoff berth after a winning their semifinal match on Day 2 of the tourney.

Shiloh Christian jumped out to an 8-3 lead against Beulah after two innings and never looked back. The Skyhawks won, 13-3.

In the elimination games, Hazen defeated Hettinger-Scranton, 6-3. Heart River beat Washburn, 6-3. Then Heart River and Hazen met for the second time during the tournament. The second match up went the way of Hazen, 8-1.

On Wednesday, Hazen will play Beulah at 3 p.m. for a chance to battle Shiloh Christian at 5 p.m. If Shiloh Christian wins, they are Region 8 champions. If Shiloh falls, a winner-take-all game will be played Thursday at 3 p.m.