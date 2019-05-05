Shiloh Christian girls win Hunter Seifert Memorial Track and Field Meet Video

Shiloh Christian girls track and field picked up a victory in their own backyard at the Hunter Seifert Memorial Track and Field Meet on Saturday.

The Skyhawks tallied 81 points for the win. Killdeer came in second place with 54 points.

On the boys' side, Hillsboro-Central Valley won the title with 122 points. New Town came in second with 93 points, and Shiloh took third with 57 points.