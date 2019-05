State Track & Field: Record falls on Day One of Class B Video

A new state record is set in the Class B Boy's 1600 meter run, along with other final results in field events.

Edgeley-Kulm's Isaac Huber sets the new mark at 4:17.58, winning the state title in that event.

Thompson's Lana Krack wins by nearly 15 seconds to highlight the girls portion of Class B Day One.