WDA Baseball: All chalk after opening round play

All the higher seeds advanced to the semifinals on Day 1 of the WDA baseball tournament on May 23 in Bismarck.

In the opening game, Williston defeated Bismarck, 5-0. Bismarck had a couple of chances with the bases loaded but came up short.

In the next game, there was a little controversy in the top of the seventh inning between Legacy and Mandan. The Braves appeared to throw a wild pitch. Legacy had a runner on third who scored, but the umpire ruled the batter was hit by the pitch. By rule, the runner who scored was sent back to third. Later in the inning with two outs, Mandan recorded a strikeout to end the game.

In the third contest of the day, Century shutout Jamestown, 8-0.

In the last game of the opening round, Dickinson defeated Minot, 9-2.