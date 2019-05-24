WDA Soccer: Minot downs Bismarck for title; Century wins in shoot out; Mandan upset by Jamestown Video

At the WDA Soccer tournament, Minot won the tournament championship, while Century and Jamestown advanced to the state tournament in Mandan.

In the championship match between Minot and Bismarck, Minot scored once in each half to win, 2-0. Minot will be the No. 1 seed and Bismarck High the No. 2 seed at next week's state tournament.

In the first state qualifier match, Century and St. Mary's when to a shootout. Century won the shootout, 4-3. Century has not missed the state tournament since NDHSAA sanctioned girls' soccer as a sport in 1996.

In the next state qualifier match, Jamestown upset Mandan. Jamestown scored three times in the first half and held on in the second half to pull the upset, 3-2.