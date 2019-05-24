WDA Softball: All top seeds advance on Day 1 Video

At the WDA Softball tournament, all the higher seeds advanced to the semifinals on Day 1 of the tournament on May 23.

Bismarck started the day with a come-from-behind victory against Williston. The Demons won, 14-4.

The next game saw Legacy and Minot in the four-five matchup. Legacy could not hold on to an early lead, as the Sabers fell, 11-7.

The third game saw No. 2 seed Century handled No. 7 seed Mandan, 11-2.

In the last game of the day, Dickinson was able to get past Jamestown, 7-4.

The semifinal matchups will be Bismarck vs. Minot and Century vs Dickinson.