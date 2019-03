West Region Tournament recap: Century wins girls title, Jamestown wins boys Video

A big second half lifted Century girls basketball to another WDA Tournament title over Mandan, while Legacy outlasted St. Mary's in overtime and Williston defeated Bismarck High in the state qualifier games.

Final scores are below:

Century 64, Mandan 35

Williston 63, Bismarck 58

Legacy 49, St. Mary's 47

On the boys side, Jamestown beat Mandan 71-63 for the program's first region tournament title. In the state qualifiers, Century edged Bismarck 52-45 and Legacy won a thriller over Minot 72-68.