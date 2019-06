On Sunday, the Bismarck Larks nearly overcame an 8 run deficit in a heartbreaking loss to the Duluth Huskies.

The Huskies jump all over the Larks pitching, scoring 7 runs in the 3rd inning.

The Larks had the tying run on base in the 9th inning, but could not get the run across the board, as they lose 12-11.

Bismarck is off Monday before they head to Duluth to start a 4 game road trip.