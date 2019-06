The Bismarck Larks were swept at home by the Rochester Honkers on Jun. 13 at Municipal Ballpark.

At one point, Bismarck trailed 11-2. Eventually, the Larks lost, 14-4

The Larks loss represents their eighth loss in their last 12 games.

Bismarck hits the road for a two-game series with the Mankato MoonDogs starting Jun. 14.