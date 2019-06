The Bismarck Larks snap their losing skid as they beat the Duluth Huskies in a rout 11-3.

The Larks were helped by great defense and pitching, including a great grab at the wall by AJ DiFillipo.

Bismarck scored 9 unanswered runs as they continue to ride their Northwoods leading offense.

The Larks look to sweep the Huskies on Sunday at 4:05 pm.