Bismarck Larks set for season opener

Tonight is opening day for the Bismarck Larks as they embark upon season number three in franchise history.

Last year, the Larks made history as they qualified for the postseason for the first time as a franchise. Last season, Bismarck secured a playoff spot after winning the first half of the Northern Division, winning the division gave them a home playoff game. This year, they are looking to bring home the World Series title.

“Last year,” field manager Sean Repay said, “it was we need to get the playoffs and we let us do the rest. I think this year we need to set sights on a championship and not just getting into the playoffs. I think we are ready for that step. I think the roster fits that.”

The Larks first game of the season is tonight at 7 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark against the Eau Claire Express.