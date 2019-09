The Bismarck Larks kicked off the 2019 season with a win against Eau Claire Express on May 28 at Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck scored their first four runs of the season without recording a hit. Bismarck led 4-0 after the first two innings. Bismarck would go on to win, 15-2.

The Larks continue their four-game series with the Eau Claire May 29 at 7:05 p.m.