Bismarck to solo host WDA tournament for first time

Tomorrow the WDA Tournament starts in Bismarck and it will also mark the first time city of Bismarck will solo host a WDA baseball tournament.

Back in 2002, Bismarck and Mandan co-hosted the tournament, but this is the first time Bismarck will host the entire by themselves. Part of the reason is the WDA tournament and the State track meet always fall on the same weekend, so every time Bismarck’s turn came to host the tournament, the teams either agreed to skip Bismarck or allow Mandan to host.

“Bismarck is a baseball city,” Bismarck High baseball coach Jim Patton said. “Except for home games they don’t get to see any of the tournament play really. We don’t host the state tournament. We don’t host the WDA tournament. It will be nice for fans to see all eight teams that make the tournament play.”

“I think it’s great because I think this year the league is stacked,” Legacy baseball coach Eddie Streeter said. “I think we have a lot, a lot of talent. So for the city to be able to come out and see baseball in not only the West but some of the best baseball in the state I think is very exciting.”

The WDA baseball tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.