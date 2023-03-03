DUNEDIN., Fla. (AP)Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Friday’s spring training game against Tampa Bay because of right knee discomfort.

Guerrero walked toward the clubhouse with an athletic trainer in the second inning and was replaced defensively by Rainer Nunez to start the third.

“Just checking it out, seeing how he is,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Reallym just playing it safe at this point and this part of camp.”

Schneider said no tests were scheduled for Friday and a decision will be made Saturday whether to schedule further evaluations.

Guerrero had an RBI single during the first inning in his lone at-bat. He went awkwardly into second base later in the inning.

The slugger hit .274 with 32 homers and 97 RBIs in 160 games last year.

Guerrero is on the Dominican Republic roster for this month’s World Baseball Classic and is scheduled to leave after Sunday’s game to join the team.

— AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports