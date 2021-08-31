Boston’s Bogaerts pulled from game after positive virus test

Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts watches his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Boston’s J.D. Martinez scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay after testing positive for COVID-19, the latest virus setback for the team.

Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning but left before the start of the bottom of the second.

Before the game, the club announced that reliever Hirokazu Sawamura had tested positive for the virus. Sawamura and reliever Josh Taylor were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list — Taylor was a close contact individual.

The Boston bullpen has been hit hard by the outbreak that started last week.

Left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 injured list before Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Rays. It was announced afterward that Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were in quarantine as close contacts, and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez had tested positive.

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday. They remain in Cleveland, where the Red Sox were playing when both tested positive.

Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, placed on the bereavement list Thursday following the death of his father, cleared MLB protocols and was reinstated to the active roster. He started in right field and hit leadoff.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I try to focus on the positives,” manager Alex Cora said.

Boston began Tuesday holding a two-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card.

NOTES: RHP Brad Peacock, acquired from Cleveland for cash on Monday, started Tuesday night’s game. He gave up five runs in 2 1/3 innings. He had been pitching with Triple-A Columbus. … RHP Raynel Espinal was returned to the taxi squad. … RHP Ryan Brasier, out all season with a strained left calf, could return from the IL Wednesday. … Boston traded minor league OF Delino Deshields Jr. to Cincinnati for cash. … The Red Sox purchased the contract of LHP Stephen Gonsalves from Triple-A Worcester.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

·

·