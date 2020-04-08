Boxing glove and painted trays: A look at gifts from Trump

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood arrives at the 2020 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — What world leader could resist a “Million Dollar Baby” boxing glove signed by director Clint Eastwood? Or a decoupage tray featuring a painting of President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort? Or how about a sports jersey?

The annual list of gifts that Trump has dispensed to foreign leaders is out, and the State Department report reveals some eclectic taste in his gift-giving. The report is sent to Congress.

Among the gifts from the president that carried the most monetary value: a custom pewter tea set for Chinese President Xi Jinping, valued at $2,629; a limited edition book set of “The Expedition of Lewis and Clark,” valued at $2,500, given to then-British Prime Minister Theresa May; a personalized cricket bat and photo of President Dwight Eisenhower at a match in Pakistan, valued at $1,650, and given to Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Kahn.

The Eastwood-signed boxing glove went to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and was valued at $1,789. Abe also got framed, signed photographs of golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, a nod to the two leaders’ shared love of golf. The photos were valued at $2,263.

The trays featuring Mar-a-Lago went to a handful of leaders from Caribbean nations and South America. Each tray is valued at $550.

Among the sports jerseys the president provided was a framed D.C. United Jersey signed by Zoltan Stieber, then a member of the soccer team. The jersey went to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and was valued at nearly $1,700.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also gave an assortment of gifts to world leaders and their spouses. Among the most notable gifts: a silver poppy brooch in a White House wood jewelry box and custom leather presentation box for Queen Elizabeth II, valued at $3,750; and a historical viola and framed photo of composer Aaron Copland for Japanese Emperor Naruhito, valued at $3,766.

