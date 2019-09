After the first day of the Class B Boys Golf state tournament, Kindred leads the team portion of the competition at the Jamestown Country Club on May 28.

Kindred posted +23 after the first round. Heart River is in fourth place after a +53, they sit one shot behind Hillsoro-Central Valley for third place.

On the individual side, four players are tied at the top of the leaderboard after day one. The players tied all posted +4.

The tournament concludes tomorrow.