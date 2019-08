In boys high school and track and field, Century won the Mandan MAR Club Meet at the Starion Sports Complex on May 3. The win was their fifth straight outdoor meet victory.

Century won the meet with 159 points.

Here are the team results:

1. Century 159

2. Bismarck High 130.5

3. Legacy, 123.5

4. St. Mary’s 105

5. Dickinson 86

6. Mandan 52