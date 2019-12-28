Brady, Favre, Montana, Manning among All-Time Team QBs

National Sports

by: BARRY WILNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

File-This Aug. 15, 1970, file photo shows Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) getting off a pass as left tackle Bob Vogel (72) keeps Kansas City’s Aaron Brown away in the exhibition game at Kansas City. Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. All won league titles except Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame except Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible. On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, quarterback was the final position revealed for the All-Time Team. (AP Photo/William Straeter, File)

You have first pick for the NFL’s All-Time Team’s quarterback. The 10 possibilities are Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

Have fun.

Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. All won league titles except Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame except Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible.

On Friday night, quarterback was the final position revealed for the All-Time Team.

Although Graham actually won seven championships — four in the All-America Conference and three in the NFL — Brady owns the most in the NFL with six Super Bowl rings. He’s a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time league MVP. The Patriots have won their 11th straight AFC East crown with Brady behind center. At 42, he has yet another chance at a title.

“It is pretty amazing, and look at all the names and so many of the guys I looked up to over the years that were my idols and heroes,” said Brady, who grew up in Northern California rooting for Montana. “I am glad I am still doing it, too.”

“Through a lot of help and a lot of support, I just learned and tried to get a little bit better and a little bit better and keep evolving.”

Favre also grew up watching the NFL and idolizing another man on the All-Time Team.

“When I was a little kid, I wanted to play pro football. I wanted to be Roger Staubach,” Favre said. “That is who I looked up to and who was my favorite player, and he’s still my guy. To be able to do exactly what I wanted to do and accomplish so much … have all the passing records (when he retired)? Are you kidding me?”

Favre is the only player to win three consecutive NFL MVP awards.

“I never thought about Pro Bowls never thought about MVPs,” he said. “I envisioned what it would be to run out on the field for Super Bowls. How cool that would be. I got to live that, and everything that has come after: Are you kidding me?”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"

Hoopster Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hoopster Classic"

Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge