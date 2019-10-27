Brees back for Saints, Ryan out for Falcons in NFL’s Week 8

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Drew Brees

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees works on the field before the team’s NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. As New Orleans (6-1) prepares to put its five-game winning streak on the line against the surging Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) on Sunday, coach Sean Payton must decide if now is the right time to bring back Brees in place of Teddy Bridgewater. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Drew Brees is back for New Orleans while Atlanta’s Matt Ryan will miss a game for the first time in 10 years in Week 8 of the NFL’s regular season.

The star quarterback of the Saints has missed five games with a right thumb injury that required surgery. New Orleans won all five games without him with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter. The Saints are playing Arizona and rookie No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at home.

Ryan has a sprained right ankle that will end his streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts. Matt Shaub is starting for the Falcons, who are taking a five-game losing streak into a home game against Seattle.

San Francisco is going for its first 7-0 start since 1990 after getting receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a trade with Denver. The 49ers have lacked a No. 1 receiver for Jimmy Garappolo.

New England is the league’s only other unbeaten team at 7-0. The Patriots are home against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Winless Cincinnati is playing the Los Angeles Rams in London.

Kansas City will be without Patrick Mahomes because of a knee injury when facing Aaron Rodgers and NFC North-leading Green Bay.

