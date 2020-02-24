Bucks first to clinch playoff spot — after just 56 games

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-98. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game.

The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.

Milwaukee is 48-8, on pace to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

“Enjoy this Sunday bucks fans. Earliest playoff clinch in NBA history. It’s not even March yet!!” Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry wrote on Twitter.

The Bucks did clinch on an earlier date than the Warriors, but the NBA season also now starts slightly earlier.

The postseason starts April 18.

