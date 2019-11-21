Bucks star Antetokounmpo suing home remodeling contractor

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing a home remodeling contractor he says failed to perform the work for which he was hired.

The lawsuit says Antetokounmpo hired David Gonzalez, of Cedarburg, to do some remodeling work at his suburban Milwaukee home. The work included painting, installing new countertops, flooring, landscaping and fencing.

Gonzalez, doing business as DIG Enterprises, did not immediately respond to an email for comment and his cellphone mailbox was full.

The Journal Sentinel says Antetokounmpo made a $40,000 down payment on work that was expected to top $238,000. The lawsuit says some of the work was never done or wasn’t done correctly.

Antetokounmpo claims Gonzalez fraudulently obtained more than $144,000 just for the fence project, didn’t install it or get the necessary permits.

