Burnley, Sheffield United draw 1-1 in Premier League

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Sheffield United’s unlikely hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equalizer at a virtually empty Turf Moor that left Chris Wilder’s side seven points behind Manchester United in fifth place, which could be enough to get into next season’s Champions League.

More realistic for Sheffield United is a place in the Europa League and the team is only a point adrift of seventh-place Arsenal with five games remaining.

James Tarkowski gave Burnley the lead in the 43rd minute, sidefooting home from close range.

Burnley is two points behind Sheffield United in ninth.

Sheffield United has only won one of its four games since the restart of the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4"

Spotlighting small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spotlighting small businesses"

Missing person in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing person in Minot"

Cloverdale Foods quality issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloverdale Foods quality issue"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Mandan Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Market"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

ScratchWerkes

Thumbnail for the video titled "ScratchWerkes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss