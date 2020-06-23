Live Now
California raceway president says noose found in tree

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A makeshift noose was found hanging from a tree at the Sonoma Raceway in California and officials said they are investigating the incident.

Raceway President Steve Page said a “piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose” was found hanging from a tree Saturday behind a former administrative office, news outlets reported.

Page said the incident was under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. He also said he has asked staff and on-site business tenants to share any information or “any possible alternative explanation.”

Sonoma was closed over the weekend due the coronavirus pandemic.

The discovery at Sonoma, the biggest auto racing venue in the Bay Area, came before a noose was found in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR.

Wallace has been a prominent activist in the sport and was instrumental in calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events.

He placed 14th at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday.

