Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Games if not postponed

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

A woman pauses for photos next to the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes a call for delay from the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won’t send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they’re postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.”

“In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”

Canada brought 314 athletes who combined to win 22 medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

Some of its most notable performers included swimmer Penny Oleksiak and sprinter Andre De Grasse.

Canada joins a number of countries — including Norway, Brazil and Slovenia — that have pressed the IOC on a possible postponement. But none had flat-out said they wouldn’t go if the games start when they’re scheduled on July 24.

The IOC on Sunday said it would take up to four weeks to consider alternatives, which include postponement. It has taken the possibility of canceling the games off the table.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

COVID Stir Crazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Stir Crazy"

Clean Workplace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Workplace"

Robert One Minute 3-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-22-20"

Snowman for Grandma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowman for Grandma"

Churches Going Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches Going Online"

3-22 Governor's Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-22 Governor's Presser"

Olympics Not Cancelled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics Not Cancelled"

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"

New Testing Strategy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Testing Strategy"

DOT Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Changes"

Dem-NPL endorsements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL endorsements"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Robert One Minute 3-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-21"

'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'"

Case Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge