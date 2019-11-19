1  of  2
Capitals’ Hathaway ejected for spitting on Ducks’ Gudbranson

by: STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press

Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) fights Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been ejected from a game for spitting on a player from the Anaheim Ducks.

Hathaway spit on defenseman Erik Gudbranson during a brawl late in the second period Monday night with referee Peter MacDougall standing a few feet away. Officials reviewed video before confirming the five-minute match penalty that triggers a game misconduct.

Tempers flared during the first 40 minutes between Washington and Anaheim and boiled over with 33.4 seconds remaining in the second. Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic bulldozed the Ducks’ Derek Grant behind the net, sparking several fights between the teams’ fourth lines.

Hathaway was involved with Grant, Gudbranson and Nick Ritchie during the scrum before being thrown out.

