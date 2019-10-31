Cardinals RB David Johnson inactive with ankle injury

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without running back David Johnson and right tackle Justin Murray when they face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Both players were listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report, but coach Kliff Kingsbury had left open the possibility that they could be ready for the game. Arizona backup running back Chase Edmonds is also inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals’ three running backs are Kenyan Drake — who was acquired from Miami in a trade on Monday — Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner. All three players have been with the team less than two weeks.

Arizona’s other inactives are receiver Damiere Byrd, safety Charles Washington and defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Zach Allen.

San Francisco’s inactives are fullback Kyle Juszczyk, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive tackle Joe Staley, receiver Marquise Goodwin, defensive tackle Jullian Taylor and quarterback C.J. Beathard.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

