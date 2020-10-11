Carr helps Raiders snap Chiefs’ 13-game win streak, 40-32

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, right, breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson added a field goal a few minutes later, and Mahomes was intercepted on fourth down to set up another touchdown by Jacobs that make it 40-24 with 5:26 left.

Mahomes led the Chiefs quickly downfield, hitting Travis Kelce for a touchdown and Darrel Williams for the 2-point try to make it a one-possession game. But after the Raiders (3-2) recovered the squib quick, Jacobs rumbled for a first down as the Chiefs (4-1) used up their timeouts, and Carr sneaked for a first down on fourth-and-1 near midfield with 2 minutes left to allow Las Vegas to end its five-game skid against Kansas City.

The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium, where Carr had been especially bad in losing each of his six starts. But he was simply spectacular with a relatively quiet 17,000 fans in the building, helping to guide the Raiders to their first win in Kansas City since Oct. 28, 2012.

Mahomes spent the entire game trying to escape the Las Vegas pass rush, which manhandled the Chiefs offensive line, and finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had 108 yards receiving.

The slower second half, when the Raiders finished their comeback from a 14-3 deficit, came after a first half in which the Raiders and Chiefs combined for nearly 700 yards and played to a 24-all draw.

The Chiefs got a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins, who later left with a hamstring injury, but also had two TD passes brought back by penalties. The first was a 58-yarder to Hill that was wiped out by a holding call on Kelechi Osemele, who left with a knee injury two plays later, and the second was a strike to Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the half that was negated by Kelce’s offensive pass interference.

Carr looked like he was destined for another miserable day at Arrowhead Stadium with his early interception, but he came back with three first-half TD passes. The first was a 59-yard toss to Nelson Agholar, who simply split the Chiefs secondary, and the second to tight end Darren Waller in the back of the end zone.

When Henry Ruggs III hauled in a 72-yard throw for Carr’s third TD pass of the quarter, the Raiders had a 24-21 lead.

There wasn’t nearly the same amount of offense in the second half — especially out of Kansas City.

The Chiefs had to punt on their first three possessions, gaining just two first downs, and one of those on a penalty. That gave the Raiders a chance to pull ahead on Jacobs’ bullish 7-yard run with 14:14 to go, then make it a two-possession game when Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for 42 yards on third-and-18 to set up Carlson’s 43-yard field goal.

Jeff Heath intercepted Mahomes on fourth down a few minutes later, and Jacobs helped to seal the win for Las Vegas.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

The Raiders placed DT Maurice Hurst on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, and the Chiefs reportedly had an assistant strength and conditioning coach test positive. But contact tracing was done within both organizations and there were no additional positive tests, allowing the game to be played as scheduled.

INJURIES

Las Vegas: WR Bryan Edwards (ankle and foot) and DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) were inactive. … FS Lamarcus Joyner hurt his hamstring on the opening play, Renfrow was shaken up returning a punt but remained in the game, and CB Keisean Nixon hurt his hip covering a punt early in the second half.

Kansas City: Along with injuries to Osemele and Watkins, LB Anthony Hitchens hurt his hand and was off the field in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs were unable to stop the Las Vegas offense.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs were supposed to visit the Bills on Thursday night but will instead play Oct. 19, giving Buffalo time to make up its game against Tennessee on Tuesday. Las Vegas is off before facing the Buccaneers on Oct. 25.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL