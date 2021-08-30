Carson Wentz placed on the COVID-19 list by the Colts

WESTFIELD, INDIANA – JULY 28: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 28, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Just one week after making his return to practice after having foot surgery, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is now being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the team.

We have placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2021

Being placed on the COVID-19 list does not immediately indicate a player has tested positive. Players can also be placed on the list while contact tracing is ongoing, after close contact with an infected individual.

Back in late July, Wentz declined to say whether or not he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that it was a personal decision.

Wentz must now wait at least 10 days before he can return to practice. Which would allow him to be ready in time for the team’s season opener at home against the Seahawks on September 12th.