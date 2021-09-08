Carson Wentz to play Week 1 for the Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After being announced as a full participant in practice today, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that quarterback Carson Wentz will be making his Colts debut on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Following foot surgery two days into training camp and a stint on the COVID-19/Reserve list after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, the Bismarck native is officially back.

Carson Wentz and the Colts will host the Seahawks in Indianapolis this Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.