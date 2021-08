Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carson Wentz is expected to make his comeback to the practice field tomorrow for the Indianapolis Colts.

News: QB Carson Wentz will return to practice tomorrow for the Colts, and will be participating. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 22, 2021

This marks three weeks from when Wentz had foot surgery and gives him three more weeks to go before the start of the season.

The surgery was expected to sideline the quarterback for 5-12 weeks, following the discovery of a foot injury that dated back to when Wentz was in high school.

The Colts open the season on the road against the Seahawks on September 12th.