Celtics’ Hayward breaks left hand, out at least a month

Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker (8) and Gordon Hayward celebrate a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month with a broken left hand after colliding with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday night.

The Celtics say Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis. Hayward, who did not return to the game, could undergo surgery that will keep him out a few weeks to a month, Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

“Going to get with the doctors tomorrow and decide if he needs to do surgery or not,” Stevens said. “Sounds like should he decide that the surgery option (is best, it) might actually be a better timeline. So, we’ll see what that all plays out to be.”

Hayward winced in pain after banging his left hand against Aldridge’s chest attempting to get past the Spurs forward on a screen late in the first half. Hayward appeared to jam the hand once or twice more against Aldridge before exiting the game.

Hayward had nine points and two rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. He is averaging 20.3 points this season for the Celtics, who have won six straight entering Saturday’s game.

The 6-foot-7 forward missed most of the 2017 season after breaking his leg six minutes into Boston’s season opener.

“This one doesn’t feel near as bad as it did two years ago,” Stevens said. “So, he’ll be back. Be off for a few weeks or a month or whatever it is.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

