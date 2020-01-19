Chiefs have Jones, Titans have Humphries for AFC title game

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end Frank Clark (55) tackle Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones active for the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after he missed their divisional-round win over the Houston Texans with a calf injury.

Jones did not practice until Friday, when he worked on a limited basis. He was questionable on the final injury report.

The Titans have wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed six games with an ankle injury, and linebacker Jayon Brown is active after missing last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore is inactive after dealing with an illness this week, which means Chad Henne will back up Patrick Mahomes. Also inactive are cornerback Morris Claiborne, running back LeSean McCoy, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Jackson Barton and Andrew Wylie.

The Titans are sitting offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and wide receivers Rashard Davis, Cody Hollister and Darius Jennings.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge